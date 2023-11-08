Finding the Best Black Friday Deals on Midrange Earbuds

As Black Friday approaches, shoppers are eagerly scanning the market for the best deals. One category that often sees significant discounts during this time is electronics, particularly earbuds. Amazon, in particular, has already started rolling out some impressive bargains, especially on the 2023 Echo Buds. This year, the third-generation Echo Buds are available at an astonishingly low price of just $35 on Amazon.

If you’re in the market for midrange earbuds at an affordable price, this deal is not to be missed. These Echo Buds offer exceptional value for money, delivering crisp and balanced audio through their 12mm drivers. With Bluetooth 5.2, they provide seamless connectivity, allowing you to pair them with up to two devices simultaneously. Additionally, their two internal microphones incorporate voice detection technology, ensuring clear audio during voice calls. Furthermore, you can easily access Amazon Alexa for hands-free assistance, enabling you to make calls, set reminders, and more using just your voice. The tap controls can also be customized, giving you the convenience of skipping songs or adjusting the volume with ease.

The Echo Buds excel in terms of battery life as well. With the charging case, they offer a total battery life of up to 20 hours. Even a quick 15-minute charge provides you with 2 hours of uninterrupted listening.

For those seeking active noise cancellation, the second-generation Echo Buds are also worth considering. Currently, Prime members can enjoy a discount of $55, with the wired charging case available for $65 or the wireless charging case for $85.

If neither of these options suits your needs, don’t worry. Our comprehensive roundup of the best headphone and earbud deals has you covered, ensuring you find the perfect pair to suit your preferences and budget.

