Affordable TV Option: LG 65″ Class 4K UHD OLED Web OS Smart TV Discounted for Black Friday

Get ready for the biggest sales day in the United States – Black Friday! This highly anticipated event, known for its massive discounts, is just around the corner. This year, the Black Friday Sale will begin on November 24th, but here’s the exciting news – you don’t have to wait until then to snag a great deal. The early Black Friday sale has already started, and one offer in particular caught our attention.

Walmart is currently offering a substantial discount on the LG 65″ Class 4K UHD OLED Web OS Smart TV. Originally priced at $1899.99, you can now bring this cutting-edge television into your home for just $1399. That’s an impressive saving of $500.99!

What sets this TV apart is its self-lit OLED pixels, which deliver exceptional picture quality with infinite contrast, perfect black levels, and over a billion vibrant colors. The LG 65″ Class 4K UHD OLED Web OS Smart TV is renowned for its brightness and features the latest a9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K. This advanced processor automatically adjusts settings to enhance both picture and sound quality, ensuring an immersive viewing experience.

But it doesn’t stop there – gamers will be delighted to discover that this TV comes equipped with NVIDIA G-SYNC, FreeSync Premium, and VRR technology. These features enable real-time action and create an unrivaled gaming experience.

We understand that budget constraints can make purchasing a high-end TV challenging. However, Walmart offers flexible payment options to ease the burden. If you opt for a 12-month payment plan, you’ll only need to pay $130.99 per month – a great relief for those on a tight budget.

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to bring home the LG 65″ Class 4K UHD OLED Web OS Smart TV at an unbeatable price. Upgrade your viewing experience and immerse yourself in the world of entertainment with this Black Friday deal!

Frequently Asked Questions

1. When does the Black Friday Sale begin?

The Black Friday Sale starts on November 24th in the United States.

2. How much is the discount on the LG 65″ Class 4K UHD OLED Web OS Smart TV?

Walmart is offering a discount of $500.99, bringing the price down to $1399.

3. What are the standout features of this TV?

The LG 65″ Class 4K UHD OLED Web OS Smart TV features self-lit OLED pixels, a9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K, and compatibility with NVIDIA G-SYNC, FreeSync Premium, and VRR for an enhanced gaming experience.

4. Can I pay for the TV in installments?

Yes, Walmart offers a 12-month payment plan option, allowing you to pay $130.99 per month.

5. Are there other Black Friday deals at Walmart?

Yes, Walmart offers a wide range of discounts on various products during the Black Friday Sale. Be sure to check out their website or visit a store for more offers.