TikTok Sparks a Revival of Early 2000s Bombshell Makeup

TikTok has a remarkable ability to revive past beauty trends and give them a fresh twist tailored for the modern audience, particularly Gen Z. From matte foundations to short nails, we’ve seen a plethora of trends make a triumphant comeback. However, one trend took us all surprise—Victoria’s Secret Makeup. Remember those bombshell makeup looks that dominated the early-to-mid-2000s, thanks to supermodels like Gisele Bundchen, Adriana Lima, and Alessandra Ambrosio? Well, they’re back and gaining momentum once again.

Celebrity Makeup Artist Andrea DiSabatino is well acquainted with this iconic aesthetic. She describes it as a fusion of natural allure and sexy glamour, characterized voluminous wavy hair, sultry smokey and shimmering eyes, a sun-kissed radiance, glossy lips, and fluttering lashes. And now, it’s making a triumphant return to the forefront of beauty trends, thanks to the power of TikTok.

On TikTok, beauty enthusiasts and aspiring makeup artists have been sharing their own interpretations of the bombshell look, often adding their unique twist. What sets this revival apart is the way TikTok users incorporate the nostalgia of the early 2000s while infusing it with a modern edge. It’s a fusion of the past and present, giving birth to a new wave of bombshell beauty.

