DataArmor Platform Strengthens Security Against Quantum Threats with Quantum Origin Integration

A new partnership between EAGLYS, Inc., Mitsui & Co., Ltd., and Quantinuum has resulted in the integration of Quantum Origin into EAGLYS’ secure computation product, DataArmor. This integration significantly enhances the platform’s ability to protect against quantum-based attacks on encrypted data.

DataArmor is a unique platform that facilitates secure collaboration between research institutes and businesses allowing them to share data and AI models while maintaining confidentiality and security. It utilizes homomorphic encryption technology, which enables analysis to be performed on encrypted data without revealing its contents. This safeguards organizations and their intellectual property from advanced cyber threats.

The integration of Quantum Origin, the world’s only solution that utilizes quantum computing processes to strengthen encryption keys, further reinforces DataArmor’s resilience against quantum-based attacks. Quantum computers are expected to drive significant innovation in the future, but they also pose a threat to cryptographic security measures. Traditional cryptographic algorithms may become susceptible to decryption cybercriminals, compromising the confidentiality of encrypted data. Organizations are increasingly concerned about the risk of attacks where encrypted data is stolen and stored for decryption when quantum computing technology becomes available.

To counter these threats, organizations must enhance encryption protection using post-quantum cryptographic algorithms and hardened cryptographic keys. EAGLYS’ DataArmor platform combines fully homomorphic encryption based on lattice cryptography with Quantum Origin’s quantum-derived entropy for key generation, strengthening protection against quantum-based attacks.

The partnership aims to support collaboration between research institutes and businesses in various fields, such as chemical materials development, drug discovery, financial analysis, and retail trends. By maintaining the confidentiality and security of data and AI models used in these collaborations, EAGLYS and its partners are facilitating accelerated innovation.

This integration marks an important step in future-proofing data security in the post-quantum era. By incorporating Quantum Origin, EAGLYS is fortifying the security and integrity of its customers’ sensitive data. The collaboration between the three companies will continue to develop new use cases and provide customers with secure data sharing and AI capabilities in industries such as chemical, medical, financial, and retail.

The integration of Quantum Origin into EAGLYS’ DataArmor platform brings us closer to a future where secure data collaboration and advanced AI can thrive in an increasingly quantum-threatened environment.