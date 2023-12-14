New Partnership Boosts Quantum Computing Security

In a groundbreaking collaboration, EAGLYS, Inc., Mitsui & Co., Ltd., and Quantinuum have joined forces to strengthen the security of encrypted data against quantum threats. By integrating Quantum Origin into EAGLYS’ secure computation product, DataArmor, the platform gains enhanced resilience against quantum-computing-based attacks.

DataArmor is known for its utilization of homomorphic encryption, a cutting-edge technique that enables data analysis while maintaining encryption. This ensures that sensitive data and AI models remain protected from unauthorized access. However, the rise of quantum computers has cast doubt on the long-term effectiveness of traditional cryptographic security measures like RSA.

Quantum Origin, a ground-breaking solution based on quantum computing processes, bolsters encryption keys leveraging the power of quantum technology. By incorporating this advanced security feature, DataArmor becomes an even more formidable barrier against cybercriminals seeking to decipher encrypted data.

“Hack now, Decrypt later” attacks have become a growing concern within organizations worldwide. These attacks involve malicious actors stealing encrypted data and storing it for future decryption when advancements in quantum computing render current encryption methods vulnerable. By fortifying DataArmor with Quantum Origin, EAGLYS, Mitsui, and Quantinuum address this pressing issue head-on.

The collaborative effort reflects a recognition of the value and potential risks associated with quantum computing. While quantum computers hold great promise for various applications, the secure storage and transmission of data must be prioritized. EAGLYS, Mitsui, and Quantinuum are at the forefront of this endeavor, safeguarding sensitive information and reinforcing the foundation of digital security in the quantum era.

For more information about the joint partnership, please refer to the official news release on the Quantinuum website.