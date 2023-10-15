The Philadelphia Eagles Look to Extend Undefeated Streak Against the New York Jets

The Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) are gearing up for a Week 6 showdown against the New York Jets (2-3). Both teams have been affected injuries to key defensive players, which could create advantageous matchups for the Eagles. With defensive starters Darius Slay, Jalen Carter, and Justin Evans out for the Eagles, and the Jets’ starting cornerbacks Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed also sidelined, Philadelphia has an opportunity to exploit these absences.

Despite coming off a win against the Rams, the Eagles’ offense has struggled in the red zone, going 2-for-5. Quarterback Jalen Hurts acknowledged that their games would have had different outcomes if they had been able to find the end zone. However, facing the Jets’ defense led rookie quarterback Zach Wilson provides the Eagles with a favorable opportunity to improve their red zone efficiency.

Although some may consider this game a potential trap game, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts remain focused on taking things one day and one game at a time. The Eagles have historically performed well against the Jets, boasting a 12-0 all-time series record. Philadelphia fans are expected to show up in full force at MetLife Stadium, supporting their team with fervor.

For those looking to catch the game, it will be televised on FOX with a 4:25 PM ET start time. The radio broadcast will be available on SportsRadio 94WIP, Sirius XM, and online streaming through FuboTV. The Eagles are favored to win with a 6.5-point spread, and the over/under is set at 42.5.

With a strong team and a history of success against the Jets, the Philadelphia Eagles have a promising opportunity to extend their undefeated streak in both the current season and overall against their New York rivals.

