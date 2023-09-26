The Philadelphia Eagles showcased their own version of the Swift-Kelce combination in a dominant 25-11 victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Running back D’Andre Swift and All-Pro center Jason Kelce played a crucial role in the Eagles’ success, with Kelce and the veteran offensive line creating wide openings for Swift to rush for over 100 yards in back-to-back games.

This dynamic duo drew comparisons to the widely known relationship between music icon Taylor Swift and superstar tight end Travis Kelce, who recently confirmed their relationship. However, it is important to note that D’Andre and Taylor are not related, despite both hailing from the Philadelphia area.

Social media quickly made the connection between the Eagles’ Swift-Kelce partnership and its parallel to Taylor and Travis. Taylor Swift herself had expressed her support for the Eagles in the past, adding another layer to the newfound connection. The reception on social media was overwhelmingly positive, with many praising D’Andre Swift for his impressive start in Philadelphia.

The Eagles’ victory not only solidifies their 3-0 record for the second consecutive year but also highlights the successful collaboration between Swift and Kelce. By opening up wide berths for Swift’s runs, Kelce and the offensive line demonstrated the importance of their team effort. This victory serves as a reminder that the Eagles possess their own powerful combination capable of making waves in the NFL.

