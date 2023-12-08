Philadelphia Eagles Defense Struggles on Third Down, Offense Lacks Execution in the Red Zone

The Philadelphia Eagles’ defense had a tough time getting off the field on third down in their recent loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers converted an impressive 72.7% of their third-down attempts, including two touchdowns. This performance marks the Eagles defense’s worst third-down performance of the season. The team’s struggles on third down have led to them having the worst third-down conversion percentage in the league at 47.3%.

In their last three games, the Eagles’ opponents have converted on 58% of their third-down attempts. This is a concerning trend for the defense, especially as they prepare to face the Dallas Cowboys, who have the second-best third-down conversion percentage in the league at 48.5%.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Eagles also had their struggles in the red zone. They were unable to capitalize on scoring opportunities and had to settle for field goals instead of touchdowns. This lack of execution in the red zone is a major factor in their blowout loss to the 49ers.

Looking ahead, the Eagles need to address these issues if they want to have success moving forward. The defense must find ways to get off the field on third down and limit their opponents’ conversions. Offensively, they need to find ways to punch the ball into the end zone instead of settling for field goals.

It is crucial for the team to make adjustments and improve in these areas if they want to be competitive and have a chance at the playoffs. The upcoming game against the Cowboys will be a significant test for the Eagles, and they will need to step up their performance on both sides of the ball to secure a win.