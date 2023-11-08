Unexpected Accolade for NFL Star Jason Kelce: Named One of the “Sexiest Men Alive”

When it comes to NFL players, their accomplishments on the field often steal the spotlight. However, Philadelphia Eagles’ center Jason Kelce recently earned a surprising distinction that has nothing to do with football. People Magazine has named him one of its “Sexiest Men Alive,” joining a prestigious list of well-known names.

Kelce’s impressive career includes winning a Super Bowl, being named a first-team All-Pro five times, and potentially securing a place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Now, he can add the title of one of the sexiest men to his ever-growing list of achievements.

While offensive linemen are not typically recognized for their looks, Kelce’s inclusion on the list serves as a trailblazing moment for his position. Perhaps this recognition will pave the way for other linemen, such as Penei Sewell or Jordan Mailata, to make similar appearances in the future.

Not to be outdone, Kelce’s brother Travis also received recognition in another category. As a known fan of Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce was crowned the “Sexiest Swiftie of the Year.” This honor placed him above notable celebrities like Channing Tatum, Taylor Lautner, and Miles Teller.

For Jason Kelce, this unexpected accolade adds another layer of excitement to an already successful career. With both the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs performing exceptionally well this season, a potential Super Bowl rematch between the two teams could be on the horizon. If that were to happen, winning the ultimate title in football would be the perfect cherry on top for Kelce.

Overall, this recognition not only celebrates Kelce’s on-field achievements but also highlights his undeniable charm and appeal. Whether it’s on the gridiron or the pages of a magazine, Jason Kelce continues to make a lasting impression.

