West Coast Eagles Open to Trading Top Draft Pick, Unimpressed with Current Offers

West Coast Eagles have made it clear they are not easily swayed less-than-stellar offers from rival clubs for their prized top draft pick. In a recent social media post, the Eagles hinted they would be willing to entertain a trade for pick No.1 but have expressed their disappointment with the proposals they have received thus far.

The team conveyed their sentiments through a viral meme featuring Kevin James’ character Doug Heffernan from “King of Queens.” The meme, often used to depict a cheeky or lighthearted mood, reflects the Eagles’ dissatisfaction with the offers presented.

Rival clubs, including North Melbourne and Melbourne, have been vying for access to talented Victorian prospect Harley Reid, who is anticipated to be the top pick. However, the trades proposed these clubs have failed to meet West Coast’s expectations.

North Melbourne’s bid included pick two and two selections in the teens, such as picks 15, 17, and 18. Melbourne, on the other hand, offered picks No.6, 11, and 42 for this year, along with their future first-round selection. However, these offers did not impress the Eagles, who considered them insufficient.

While West Coast’s decision on whether to make a deal for the top draft pick remains uncertain, the topic has generated significant discussion since the team finished last this season and landed the wooden spoon.

Fans of the Eagles have been supportive of the team’s stance, with many considering the social media post a praiseworthy move. The post has garnered positive responses from supporters, touting it as the best decision made the club in recent years.

The trade period for picks-only is open until November 10, offering ample time for negotiations. Additionally, swaps may still occur on the night of the AFL draft on November 20.

