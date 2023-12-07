Eagles Regret Passing on Kyle Hamilton in 2022 Draft

In a surprising turn of events, the Philadelphia Eagles passed on the opportunity to select safety Kyle Hamilton in the 2022 NFL Draft. Despite trading up to the 13th pick, the Eagles chose to pick defensive lineman Jordan Davis instead. Little did they know, this decision would come back to haunt them.

Following his rejection the Eagles, Hamilton was selected the Baltimore Ravens with the very next pick. Since then, he has emerged as one of the league’s top safeties, making a significant impact on the Ravens’ defense. With 62 tackles, three sacks, and two interceptions in just 12 starts, Hamilton has established himself as a force to be reckoned with.

Meanwhile, the Eagles have struggled with their secondary this season, ranking 29th in the league in pass defense. In their recent loss to the San Francisco 49ers, they allowed quarterback Brock Purdy to throw for 314 yards and four touchdowns. This glaring weakness in their defense cannot be ignored, especially with tough matchups against star receivers such as CeeDee Lamb and DK Metcalf still to come.

Looking back, it’s clear that passing on Hamilton was a missed opportunity for the Eagles. His presence in the secondary could have bolstered their pass defense and potentially changed the outcome of several games. It’s a decision that they may come to regret as the season progresses.

In the future, the Eagles would be wise to consider the value of top-tier defensive talent like Hamilton. While offensive and defensive linemen are important, a strong secondary is crucial in today’s pass-heavy NFL. Hopefully, this experience serves as a lesson for the organization and influences their draft strategy moving forward.

As their season nears its end, the Eagles will undoubtedly reflect on what could have been with Kyle Hamilton in their lineup. It’s a reminder that sometimes, the best decisions are the ones that may not align with conventional team-building strategies.