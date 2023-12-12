Bitcoin’s Water Consumption Raises Concerns About Global Freshwater Supply

A recent report has shed light on Bitcoin’s alarming water consumption, with every single transaction requiring a staggering 4,227 gallons of fresh water. This raises serious concerns about the impact of cryptocurrency mining on worldwide water security, particularly in countries like the United States.

The study, conducted data scientist Alex De Vries of DNB and researcher from VU Amsterdam, highlights the increasing water consumption footprint of Bitcoin over the years. De Vries estimates that the computational process behind the Bitcoin network consumes 8.6 to 35.1 billion liters of water annually in the United States alone, equivalent to the volume of an entire swimming pool per transaction.

The water footprint calculation takes into account both the direct and indirect water consumption associated with Bitcoin mining. Data centers need water for their cooling systems and air humidification, while electricity production to power these servers also requires water. This means that the water consumption is constant and substantial.

In the United States, large-scale Bitcoin operations have contributed to an annual water consumption of 93.5 to 120 Gigaliters, which is comparable to the average water consumption of around 300,000 American households. Texas, where the majority of Bitcoin mining occurs, accounts for 53.1 to 68.4 Gigaliters of this freshwater consumption.

Another country heavily impacted Bitcoin mining is Kazakhstan, which has become a major hub for mining operations after China’s ban. The study warns that Kazakhstan could face a significant freshwater shortage of 997.9 Gigaliters 2030.

Thankfully, solutions to mitigate the water consumption from Bitcoin mining are within reach. One potential solution is to cool mining servers with dielectric fluid instead of water, reducing direct water consumption. Additionally, power stations can transition to waterless energy sources such as wind, solar, and thermoelectric power generators that use dry cooling systems, reducing indirect water consumption.

While the Ethereum network has made efforts to reduce its power consumption, the Bitcoin community has been resistant to making software changes. A proposed bill called the Crypto-Asset Environmental Transparency Act aims to make crypto mining operations disclose their emissions, including water usage data. This could serve as a blueprint for other countries to implement similar regulations.

As the concerns over Bitcoin’s water consumption grow, it is essential to explore alternative methods to save usable water for essential human, animal, and environmental needs. By adopting sustainable practices and implementing regulations, the global crypto community can mitigate their impact on freshwater supplies and work towards a more sustainable future.