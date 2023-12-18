Florian Wirtz Set to Stay at Bayer Leverkusen Despite Real Madrid Interest

Florian Wirtz, the talented midfielder from Bayer Leverkusen, has been the subject of interest from Real Madrid in recent months. However, it seems that the 20-year-old German international may have other plans for his future.

While Real Madrid’s signing of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund proved to be a successful move last season, with the English midfielder making a record-breaking start at Santiago Bernabeu, it appears that Wirtz has his sights set on a different destination.

According to reports, Wirtz is likely to stay at Bayer Leverkusen for the upcoming season, with a potential transfer planned for 2025. The young midfielder is believed to have a preference for joining Bayern Munich, under the guidance of their manager, Thomas Tuchel.

Wirtz’s performances this season have been outstanding, with six goals and ten assists in 19 appearances for Bayer Leverkusen. His contributions have played a significant role in the club’s current position at the top of the Bundesliga table.

Although Real Madrid remains an attractive destination for any player, it seems that Wirtz is more inclined to remain in Germany if he decides to leave Bayer Leverkusen. However, if Real Madrid were to make a serious push to sign him, it is not out of the realm of possibility that a transfer could happen.

It is worth noting that Wirtz's decision not to join Real Madrid does not diminish the club's stature.