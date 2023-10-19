The European Union Demands Transparency from Meta and TikTok on Combating Illegal Content

The European Union has intensified its scrutiny of major tech companies, including Meta (formerly known as Facebook) and TikTok, requesting detailed information regarding their efforts to combat illegal content and disinformation during the Israel-Hamas war. In line with the EU’s new digital rules aimed at cleaning up online platforms, the European Commission has formally asked both companies to explain the measures they have taken to prevent the spread of terrorist and violent content, hate speech, and disinformation.

These sweeping new rules, known as the Digital Services Act (DSA), came into effect in August and impose additional responsibilities on tech giants to curb a wide range of illegal content on their platforms or face substantial fines. Against the backdrop of the Israel-Hamas conflict, social media platforms have been inundated with images, videos, and posts, some of which contain false claims and misrepresentations. The EU is determined to evaluate how effectively Meta and TikTok have implemented measures to counteract the dissemination of such content.

Last week, the European Commission issued its first formal request under the DSA to Elon Musk’s social media platform, previously known as Twitter. Prior to this, European Commissioner Thierry Breton had sent warning letters to the three major platforms, including YouTube, highlighting the risks associated with the war. Breton underscored the need for platforms to prepare for potential live broadcasts of executions Hamas.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, and TikTok have yet to respond to the commission’s request for comment. They have until Wednesday to provide answers regarding their crisis response, with a second deadline of November 8 for responses related to the protection of election integrity and child safety in the case of TikTok.

Depending on their responses, the commission may initiate formal proceedings against Meta and TikTok and potentially impose fines for providing “incorrect, incomplete, or misleading information.” This stern approach the EU demonstrates its determination to hold tech companies accountable and safeguard its citizens from illegal and harmful content on digital platforms.

