Snapchat Partners with e.l.f. Cosmetics for Bitmoji Beauty Drop

Snapchat has teamed up with e.l.f. Cosmetics to launch the first-ever Bitmoji Beauty Drop. This collaboration allows Snapchat users in the U.S. and U.K. to claim a free digital item for their Bitmoji avatar. Users can tap on the e.l.f. Cosmetics Drop banner in the app’s Bitmoji menu to claim a free O Face Satin Lipstick for their avatar. The lipstick can be applied to their Bitmoji and will be saved to their digital closet for future use.

In addition to the free lipstick, Snapchat users can also virtually try on 11 different shades of the O Face Satin Lipstick through an augmented reality (AR) Bitmoji Lens. This Lens will link users to the Bitmoji drop, allowing them to easily claim the free lipstick.

Snap Stars, such as Olivia Massucci and Sabrina Quesada, will be sharing content on Snapchat to teach users how to claim the Bitmoji drop and also promote the real-world lipstick. Bitmoji ads for the campaign will also appear within the app.

Snapchat’s partnership with e.l.f. Cosmetics aligns with the platform’s aim to provide users with new ways to express themselves through their Bitmoji avatars. According to Snapchat, 85% of the Gen Z population in the U.S. between the ages of 13 and 24 have a Bitmoji avatar, and over 250 million people use Bitmoji daily.

This innovative partnership not only allows users to personalize their Bitmoji avatars with e.l.f. Cosmetics products, but it also provides a unique marketing opportunity for the beauty brand to reach a highly engaged and active audience on Snapchat.