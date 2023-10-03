Snapchat’s Ares Division to Shut Down, Focus Shifts to Advertising

Snapchat is closing its Ares division, which aimed to teach clothing, footwear, and accessories brands how to use its augmented reality (AR) technology. The division struggled to gain traction, and Snapchat’s CEO, Evan Spiegel, cited the need for significant additional investments as a reason for its closure. The company intends to focus its resources on its core business of advertising.

While Snapchat will no longer offer dedicated services to brands adopting the Ares package, it will continue to incorporate AR technology into their apps and websites. However, without the support and expertise of Snapchat’s internal team, brands may find it more challenging to measure and optimize their performance using AR.

The rise of generative artificial intelligence (AI) has also posed challenges for Ares. This technology has allowed companies to create TryOn experiences more easily, making it harder for Snapchat to differentiate its offering. Generative AI provides greater short-term return on investment and opportunities for brands compared to Snapchat’s immersive AR.

As a result of this decision, Snapchat plans to cut approximately 170 jobs, with some Ares employees transitioning to work on Camera Kit, sponsored AR advertising, and other projects.

