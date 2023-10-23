Where to Watch and Stream Dynasty Season 2 Online

If you’re wondering where you can watch and stream Dynasty Season 2 online, you’re in luck. The CW series, which is a reboot of the 1980s prime-time soap opera, is available on streaming services like Netflix.

The show was developed Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, and Sallie Patrick, and centers around the feud between the Carringtons and the Colbys, two powerful and wealthy families. Unlike the original series, the reboot is set in Atlanta, Georgia, with some notable changes in the narrative.

In the reboot, Blake, the head of the Carrington family, is portrayed as having no issue with his son Steven’s sexual orientation. Additionally, Sammy Jo, a materialistic character, is now a gay man. The new head of the Carrington family is Fallon, Blake’s daughter.

The show features a talented cast, including Elizabeth Gillies as Fallon Carrington, James Mackay as Steven Carrington, Rafael de la Fuente as Sammy Jo, and many more.

To watch Dynasty Season 2 on Netflix, follow these steps:

Visit netflix.com/signup Choose a payment plan (options include a plan with ads, standard plan, and premium plan) Enter your email address and password to create an account Enter your chosen payment method

Netflix is a popular video-on-demand streaming service available in over 190 countries. It offers a variety of subscription plans, ranging from a plan with ads to a premium plan with Ultra HD content and support for multiple devices.

So, if you’re a fan of Dynasty and want to catch up on Season 2, head over to Netflix and start streaming now!

Sources:

– Netflix: www.netflix.com

– The CW: www.cwtv.com

Note: Streaming services are subject to change, and the information provided was accurate at the time of writing.