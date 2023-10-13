US Trans Activist Dylan Mulvaney Receives Woman of the Year Award

US trans activist Dylan Mulvaney was recently awarded Attitude magazine’s first-ever woman of the year award. This recognition from the UK-based LGBTQ+ publication holds even greater significance for Mulvaney after facing a backlash of transphobia surrounding her partnership with Bud Light.

Mulvaney, known for documenting her journey as a trans woman on TikTok, expressed the impact of receiving such recognition from the queer community. In her acceptance speech, she acknowledged the difficulties she faces in trying to conform to society’s standards of womanhood. Despite the hateful opinions of some, Mulvaney finds solace in the acceptance she receives from the queer community.

The controversy surrounding Mulvaney arose after two collaborations between her and Bud Light. The second collaboration, a social media video where she sips a beer in a bubble bath, sparked a wave of ire from conservative groups in the US. A boycott organized right-wing individuals led to a significant decline in Bud Light sales.

Amidst the backlash, Mulvaney accused Bud Light of abandoning her and not publicly supporting her in the face of transphobia. She believes that a company hiring a trans person should stand them publicly, rather than remaining silent and allowing the individual to face the repercussions alone.

Attitude magazine presented Mulvaney with the woman of the year award, with singer and actor Paloma Faith serving as the presenter. Faith expressed her anger towards the transphobic press and social media trolls and praised Mulvaney for her resilience in pursuing the basic right to exist as her true self.

While Mulvaney’s recognition is a victory for the transgender community, some have raised concerns about potential backlash against sponsors like Virgin Atlantic. Despite these concerns, the customer bases of Bud Light and Virgin Atlantic differ significantly.

Overall, Mulvaney’s award symbolizes progress and acceptance for the transgender community, emphasizing the importance of recognizing individuals for who they truly are.

