Dylan Dreyer’s Son Learns to Ride a Bike and Embraces Independence

Dylan Dreyer, co-host of TODAY, shared an Instagram video capturing a heartwarming milestone in her son Oliver’s life. The 3-year-old is seen riding a bike on his own for the very first time. In the video, filmed Hoda Kotb, Dylan guides Oliver for a few feet before letting him take over. With determination, Oliver pedals solo, gaining speed and balance. Dylan’s excitement is palpable as she exclaims, “Oh, you did it yourself! I’m so excited!”

This isn’t the first time Dylan has celebrated a biking achievement. Last year, her eldest son Calvin learned to ride without training wheels. In a video shared on Instagram, Calvin confidently pedals off on his own across a field. Dylan’s pride is evident as she encourages him, saying, “Keep going, keep going!”

For Dylan, teaching her children to ride bikes aligns with her “you can do it” philosophy. She believes in letting her kids work out their own disagreements and find solutions. When her boys argue over TV shows, Dylan encourages them to figure it out themselves. She wants them to become independent problem-solvers and believes it makes them tougher.

With three boys, Dylan’s family is a tight-knit unit, supporting each other’s accomplishments. Her youngest son Rusty, who is almost 2 years old, will surely have his family cheering him on when he learns to ride a bike.

Definitions:

Milestone: an important event or achievement

Confidently: with self-assurance and certainty

Philosophy: a set of beliefs or principles guiding one’s behavior

Independence: the ability to think and act for oneself

Problem-solver: someone who finds solutions to problems

Tight-knit: closely united and supportive of one another

