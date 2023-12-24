Dyker Heights Transforms into a Christmas Wonderland

In the heart of Brooklyn, a neighborhood has become a must-see destination during the Christmas season. Dyker Heights has embraced the holiday spirit, completely transforming into a winter wonderland. Streets are adorned with elaborate Christmas lights and decorations, drawing visitors from far and wide.

Anthony Amato, a visitor from New Jersey, came with his wife and children to experience the magical atmosphere. He shared, “I used to come here with my family, now I’m coming here with my own family, so it’s a big deal.”

The spectacle attracts crowds of people who stroll through the illuminated streets, taking in the festive displays. Food vendors also join the festivities, offering delicious treats to satisfy the visitors’ appetites. Howie Dinowitz, one of the spectators, expressed his excitement, saying, “We come here, eat a lot, walk around, eat more.”

The Christmas tradition in Dyker Heights was started in 1986 Lucy Spata and her husband when they moved to the neighborhood. They noticed the lack of holiday decorations and decided to bedazzle their home with life-sized snowmen. After her husband and mother passed away, Spata made a promise to keep the tradition going in their honor. She shared, “My husband made me promise I would never ever stop decorating, and now it’s just going to go on, and then it’ll go on in his memory and my mother’s memory.”

However, as the years have passed, the influx of tourists has changed the nature of the tradition. Deanna Finerty, who has been coming to see the lights since she was a child, noted the increase in tourist congestion, both on foot and in vehicles. “It was never like that… more people would drive around. Now it’s the tourists, it’s the walking, it’s the driving, it’s everything,” she explained.

Despite the heavy foot traffic, visitors like Shana Blake continue to be captivated the magic of the Christmas season in Dyker Heights. Blake shared, “I like coming here because we get to spend time with the family and we get to go out for ice cream every year.” The neighborhood’s transformation into a Christmas wonderland has become a cherished tradition for many families, creating lasting memories year after year.