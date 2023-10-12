iPhone 15 Pro Max Ranks First in DxOMark’s Selfie Camera Testing

The iPhone 15 Pro Max has once again proven its camera prowess, this time in DxOMark’s selfie camera testing. With an impressive score of 149 points, the iPhone 15 Pro Max secured the top position in DxOMark’s rankings, surpassing its predecessor, the iPhone 14 Pro Max, four points.

Both the iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max feature a 12-megapixel front-facing camera with a 1/3.6-inch sensor, autofocus, and optical image stabilization. However, DxOMark attributes the superior performance of the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s selfie camera to its new A17 Pro chip and image signal processor (ISP).

The iPhone 15 Pro Max’s selfie camera delivers exceptional results in various aspects. It excels in accurate exposure, fast and precise autofocus, wide dynamic range, and high detail capture in daylight conditions. Another highlight is the effective video stabilization, which ensures smooth footage even when the user is in motion.

While the camera performs remarkably, there are some areas where it falls short. The sensor’s preference for a large depth of field can introduce visible noise in images, even in favorable lighting conditions. Additionally, occasional color errors and inconsistencies in sharpness during video recording have been noted.

In portrait mode, the Face ID module accurately calculates depth, resulting in a gradual and natural background blur effect, also known as bokeh. However, upon closer inspection, the camera’s struggle to capture fine details, such as individual hairs, can make the portrait mode appear somewhat artificial.

Overall, the iPhone 15 Pro Max delivers an outstanding performance in DxOMark’s selfie camera testing, solidifying its position as a top contender in the smartphone camera arena.

Sources: DxOMark