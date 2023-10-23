Dancing With the Stars Partners Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold Fuel Romance Rumors

Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold from Dancing With the Stars are continuing to ignite speculation about their romantic relationship both on and off the ballroom floor. Arnold, 18, took to Instagram to share a sweet selfie with Jowsey, 26, as they rehearsed for their upcoming performance. Their chemistry has been noticed fans since the premiere of DWTS season 32 in September.

The pair recently opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about their experience working together. Jowsey praised Arnold, describing her as always uplifting and able to bring him out of his own head. Arnold, on the other hand, wasn’t sure what to expect before meeting Jowsey, but found him to be incredibly sweet and enjoyable to be around.

Despite the dating rumors, Jowsey and Arnold have chosen to focus on their dancing and have not publicly confirmed their relationship status. They have even spent time together outside of the competition, sparking more speculation when they were seen holding hands at a concert earlier this month.

Their dance performances have been well-received, with their Toy Story-themed quickstep earning them their highest score yet. The couple will be performing a dance inspired a significant year in their lives on an upcoming episode of DWTS.

Fans can catch Jowsey and Arnold’s performances on the show, which airs on ABC on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET.

Definitions:

– Dancing With the Stars (DWTS): A popular reality dance competition show where celebrities are paired with professional dancers to compete for the mirrorball trophy.

– Ballroom floor: The dance floor used in ballroom dancing.

– Instagram: A social media platform where users can share photos and videos.

– Chemistry: The emotional connection and compatibility between two people.

– Dating rumors: Speculation and rumors about a potential romantic relationship between two individuals.

– Premiere: The first episode or performance of a season or series.

– Us Weekly: A celebrity and entertainment news magazine.

Sources:

– Us Weekly: https://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-news/news/harry-jowsey-rylee-arnold-get-candid-about-working-together/