Xochitl Gomez Takes Home the Mirrorball Trophy in Season Finale of Dancing With the Stars

In a thrilling three-hour season finale of Dancing With the Stars, Xochitl Gomez emerged as the champion of Season 32. Known for her role as America Chavez in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” Gomez impressed the judges and viewers alike with her incredible talent and determination.

Throughout the season, Gomez showcased her ability to overcome obstacles, including a dance marathon victory following an injury. Her unwavering commitment to excellence was evident as she delivered two flawless performances in the finale. Dancing a foxtrot to Katy Perry’s “Unconditionally” and a high-energy freestyle routine to “Que Calor” District 78, Gomez left the judges in awe.

Judge Carrie Ann Inaba commended Gomez for her bravery and for representing herself with grace and tenacity. She acknowledged the importance of representation and praised Gomez for showcasing a side of her dancing that the audience had never seen before. Gomez’s final freestyle performance left a lasting impression on everyone.

While Gomez was crowned the winner, singer and Grammy-winner Jason Mraz secured the second-place finish. Mraz, who surprised everyone with his exceptional dancing skills, expressed his gratitude for the transformative experience on the show. He acknowledged the physical and emotional strength required for dancing and vowed to incorporate it into his future shows.

The finale night also had its fair share of drama, with passionate fans expressing outrage at Judge Inaba’s seemingly biased criticisms. One instance sparked controversy when Inaba called out Bachelorette star Charity Lawson for a mistake during her tango, while failing to address Gomez’s error during her foxtrot. Viewers took to social media to voice their opinions on the perceived inconsistency in scoring.

In addition to the competitive performances, the finale featured a captivating opening number with all previously eliminated couples joining the remaining five. Alyson Hannigan paid tribute to her iconic film “American Pie” with a freestyle dance, and last season’s winner, Charli D’Amelio, graced the stage with an impressive routine.

Xochitl Gomez’s victory on Dancing With the Stars not only highlights her exceptional talent but also serves as a testament to the power of representation in the entertainment industry. Her journey on the show has inspired millions, and her future endeavors in both Marvel projects and her own dancing career are eagerly anticipated.