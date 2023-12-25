Individuals’ Online Presence May Be Scrutinized in Benefit Fraud Crackdown

A new initiative the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) aims to tackle benefit fraud expanding their investigative methods during the holiday season. Investigators from the DWP will now have the authority to access individuals’ bank accounts and social media profiles if there are suspicions of fraudulent activity. This move comes as part of the broader Data Protection and Digital Information Bill, which seeks to equip the DWP with enhanced powers to combat benefit fraud effectively.

While fraud rates have reportedly decreased from four percent to 3.6 percent in the past year, the DWP remains committed to further reducing these numbers. To do so, they will require banks and other relevant organizations to securely share data on a larger scale in order to monitor savings levels accurately. Additionally, DWP officers will gain more authority to conduct searches, seize evidence, and make arrests.

Benefit fraud frequently occurs when individuals claim unemployment benefits while still employed, or when they falsely state that they are financially independent but are supported a partner or spouse. Failing to report changes in personal circumstances, such as a new partner moving in or an inheritance received, can also be deemed as fraudulent behavior.

In the upcoming financial year (2024/25), the DWP will conduct a fraud and error exercise that will include reviewing a sample of claims from specific benefits, including Universal Credit, Housing Benefit, Pension Credit, State Pension, Personal Independence Payment, and Disability Living Allowance.

Investigators will rely on a variety of evidence to detect fraudulent activity. This may include inspector reports from surveillance activities, photographs and videos, audio recordings, correspondence, financial data such as bank statements, interviews with individuals or acquaintances, and evidence submitted those who reported the suspected fraud. Additionally, investigators may search individuals’ social media accounts, analyzing posts, pictures, and location check-ins to gain a comprehensive understanding of their lifestyle and habits.

It is crucial for individuals to be aware that their online presence and financial transactions may now be subject to scrutiny as part of the DWP’s efforts to combat benefit fraud effectively.