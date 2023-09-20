Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Confirms Dana White’s Role in His Social Media Success

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has confirmed Dana White’s account of how he convinced him to join social media and achieve massive success. During an interview with Piers Morgan, the UFC CEO revealed that he explained the business opportunities available on social media to The Rock, who was initially against the idea. White set up The Rock with his social media team, and the rest is history.

In a recent Instagram post @freak.mma, a quote from the interview was shared, where White mentioned that he convinced The Rock to join social media. He said, “‘The Rock didn’t want to be on social media and I said, ‘You’re crazy.’…I kind of explained it to him from a business perspective on why he should do it and I actually set him up with my social media team and they got him started and got them going and I mean the guy is an absolute juggernaut now on social media so yeah.’”

The Rock himself confirmed the story in the comments section of the post. He responded with a simple “Very true story” along with emojis indicating his gratitude for Dana White’s suggestion.

This confirms that Dana White played a crucial role in The Rock’s social media success. With a total of 390 million followers on Instagram and 17.1 million followers on Twitter, The Rock has become a social media powerhouse.

It’s clear that White’s advice paid off, as The Rock’s social media presence has opened up numerous revenue opportunities for him. This highlights the influence and impact that social media can have on the career of a popular celebrity.

