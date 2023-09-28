Dwayne Johnson’s Company ZOA Energy Recognized as Top Startup LinkedIn

Dwayne Johnson’s company, ZOA Energy, has been ranked as one of the top 50 startups LinkedIn. The energy drink company, co-founded Johnson and his business partners Dany Garcia, Dave Rienzi, and John Shulman, secured the 37th spot on the 2023 LinkedIn Top Startups List in the United States. ZOA Energy, which was founded in 2021, has 75 full-time employees.

Earlier this month, it was reported that ZOA Energy’s partner, Molson Coors Beverage Company, would be investing more money in the venture. ZOA Energy had an impressive $100 million in sales last year, with a growth rate of 138% year-over-year. The recognition LinkedIn is a testament to the success of the company.

Dany Garcia, Johnson’s former wife and business partner, took to Instagram to celebrate the achievement, thanking all the ZOA Energy supporters. The top spot on the LinkedIn Top Startups List was claimed financial services company Ramp, while ZOA Energy secured a respectable position on the list.

In a recent interview with Forbes, Johnson discussed the launch of ZOA+ Powder, a five-in-one advanced pre-workout supplement. Priced at $49.99 per container, the supplement is available in three different flavors. Johnson stated that creating his own line of supplements allowed him to have control over the formulation, providing something unique in the market.

With ZOA Energy’s recognition as a top startup, it will be interesting to see how Johnson and his team capitalize on this achievement in their marketing strategy. It’s clear that Johnson’s ventures extend beyond wrestling and acting, as he continues to make waves in the business world.

