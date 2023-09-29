Netflix to Shut Down DVD Service After 25-Year Run

Netflix has announced that it will be ending its DVD service, with the last discs to be mailed out this week. The company confirmed the news in a Facebook post, stating that while DVDs may no longer be a part of their business, they will always be an enduring symbol of their love for entertainment.

Netflix began its DVD rental service in 1998, starting with the shipment of the movie “Beetlejuice.” At the time, they aimed to reinvent the DVD rental business eliminating due dates, late fees, and monthly rental limits. This approach ultimately led to the demise of Blockbuster and other similar companies.

Over the years, Netflix expanded its offerings to include streaming and original content, which greatly transformed the entertainment industry. At its peak, Netflix had 58 shipping facilities and 128 shuttle locations, making it the fifth largest customer of the United States Postal Service.

Currently, less than a million people still subscribe to Netflix’s DVD service. The company’s decision to end the service has left some subscribers feeling nostalgic, as receiving DVDs has been a part of their routine for decades. As a farewell gesture, loyal customers will receive up to 10 discs as a going-away present.

Netflix’s CEO, Marc Randolph, acknowledged that they had anticipated this day would come but expressed gratitude that it didn’t happen 15 years ago. With the discontinuation of the DVD service, Netflix will now focus solely on its streaming platform and continue to shape the future of entertainment.

Overall, Netflix’s decision to shut down its DVD service marks the end of an era in the movie rental industry. It serves as a reminder of how the company’s innovative approach revolutionized the way people consume movies and paved the way for the dominance of streaming services.

