Dutch Research Organization Warns of Possible Strong Earthquake in Pakistan

A Dutch research organization has issued a warning that Pakistan may soon experience a powerful earthquake. The announcement has garnered significant attention on social media and even caught the attention of authorities in the country.

The Solar System Geometry Survey (SSGS) of the Netherlands predicts that the Chaman fault line in Balochistan is likely to be the epicenter of this strong earthquake. Frank Hoogerbeets, a researcher and seismologist at SSGS, has been reiterating this prediction, giving it credibility in some circles.

While the scientific community maintains that it is impossible to accurately predict earthquakes, reports from Iranian media suggest that the prediction is being taken seriously on the other side of the border.

According to Hoogerbeets, atmospheric fluctuations recorded on September 30th near Pakistan could be an indicator of an upcoming stronger earthquake along the Chaman fault line. However, he also emphasizes that it is impossible to say with certainty if and when it will occur.

It is important to note that the prediction made on September 29th has since passed, without any significant earthquake occurring. Hoogerbeets has previously made accurate forecasts, such as predicting a major earthquake in Turkey and Syria in February, which was followed a devastating quake that claimed many lives.

Experts in Pakistan, including the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), have expressed skepticism about the Dutch agency’s prediction. The PMD states that accurately predicting earthquakes requires precise knowledge of the date, time, location, and severity of the event, which is currently not possible.

While there have been reports of vibrations along the Chaman fault line, Professor Din Muhammad, a former dean of the Faculty of Environmental Sciences at the University of Balochistan, highlights the uncertainty surrounding the timing of earthquakes originating from this fault line.

As of now, it remains unclear whether the prediction of a strong earthquake in Pakistan will come to fruition. Scientists, seismologists, and geologists continue to study and monitor seismic activity in the region to better understand and prepare for potential earthquakes.

