Dussehra: Celebrating the Victory of Good Over Evil

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is a significant festival celebrated in India. It marks the victory of good over evil and is celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervor. The festival holds different meanings in various regions of the country.

In most parts of India, Dussehra is celebrated to symbolize the triumph of Lord Ram over the demon king Ravana. It signifies the victory of light over darkness, righteousness over wrongdoing. People burn effigies of Ravana, depicting the ultimate vanquishing of evil. The festival is often accompanied Ramlila, a series of dramatic retellings of the epic Ramayana.

In the eastern, northeastern, and some northern states of India, Vijayadashami signifies the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura. In this context, Dussehra represents the empowerment of women and the triumph of good over evil forces that threaten harmony and balance.

As Dussehra approaches, people exchange wishes, greetings, texts, and WhatsApp messages to convey their heartfelt wishes to loved ones. Some common greetings include:

– “On this auspicious festival of Dussehra, I wish that goodness always prevail over evil in the world. May this festive season bring joy upon everyone.”

– “Wishing you and your family the strength to conquer any challenge in your life. Happy Dussehra.”

– “On the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami, wishing you peace in every step you take and success in every choice you make.”

Additionally, quotes that resonate with the spirit of Dussehra are shared:

– “There is no denying that there is evil in this world, but the light will always conquer the darkness.” – Idowu Koyenikan

– “The important thing is to teach a child that good can always triumph over evil.” – Walt Disney

– “Light can devour the darkness but darkness cannot consume the light.” – Ken Poirot

– “Let us celebrate the victory of righteousness over wrongdoing, truth over deception, and light over darkness. Happy Dussehra!” – Swami Vivekananda

– “Dussehra teaches us that no matter how long the night, the day is sure to dawn. Have faith and keep moving forward.” – Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam

As Dussehra approaches, may the festival bring joy, prosperity, and the victory of good over evil to everyone’s lives.

