Avneet Kaur’s Instagram Live Takes an Unexpected Turn: Fan’s Mother Hits Him

Popular actress and social media influencer, Avneet Kaur, recently experienced a humorous yet surprising incident during one of her Instagram live sessions. These live sessions are a common way for influencers to interact with their followers and address their questions and comments. In this particular instance, Avneet was expressing her gratitude to a fan for creating a fan page dedicated to her.

As Avneet was about to end the call, the unexpected happened – the fan’s mother appeared on the screen and angrily questioned her son about the girl. To everyone’s astonishment, the mother even went as far as slapping her son in front of Avneet and the live audience. The video capturing this incident quickly went viral, amusing viewers across various social media platforms.

The video garnered numerous reactions from users, with many finding the situation both amusing and relatable. Comments flooded in, with one user jokingly suggesting that the fan’s mother had mistaken Avneet for her son’s girlfriend. Others playfully remarked that the fan deserved the slap for creating a fan page dedicated to Avneet Kaur.

Avneet Kaur gained prominence through her participation in Dance India Dance Li’l Masters. Since her debut in the television series “Meri Maa” in 2012, she has continued to make waves in the entertainment industry. She has been part of various shows, including “Tedhe Hain Par Tere Mere Hain.” Additionally, Kaur showcased her dancing skills on the celebrity dance reality show “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa” in collaboration with Darsheel Safary.

This lighthearted incident serves as a reminder of the unexpected moments that can arise during live sessions on social media. It also emphasizes the strong connection that influencers develop with their fans and the interesting interactions that can occur between them.

