Spennymoor Councillor Referred to Standards Committee for Controversial Comments

A Spennymoor councillor, Pete Molloy, has been referred to Durham County Council’s standards committee after making controversial comments about “non-indigenous” British people voicing their opinions in the mainstream media. The comments sparked outrage, with opposition councillors calling for Molloy’s resignation. However, Molloy defended his claims, stating that the comments were made from his personal Facebook page and not in his capacity as a councillor.

The comments were made in response to a news story about Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh calling the Buckingham Palace balcony “terribly white” during live Coronation coverage. Molloy’s post on Facebook stated, “I don’t care if this post offends anyone because enough is enough now and it’s about time more and more people grew a pair and spoke their minds and stopped being the silent majority and become the vocal majority.” He described the individual who made the comment as a “non-indigenous British person with not just a chip, but a whole sack of King Eddie potatoes on their shoulder.”

The comments caused shock and outrage among council members, with Labour leader Carl Marshall labelling them as racist, misogynistic, and divisive. Marshall called for Molloy’s resignation, stating that such comments were not befitting of an elected member of Durham County Council. Molloy, however, claimed that he had a right to freedom of expression and argued that the complaint against him was politically motivated. He also denied that his comments were racist.

A standards committee, however, determined that Molloy was acting in his capacity as a councillor when making the comments and rejected his freedom of expression defense. This is not the first time Molloy has faced controversy, as a previous standards committee meeting in 2021 found him guilty of posting Islamophobic and racist material on social media. The committee deemed that Molloy had brought disrepute to his town council and had bullied and disrespected two of its officers. As a result, he was ordered to undergo training on member relations.

