Newry Flooding: Social Media Account Associated with Local Business Claims Hacking Incident

A social media account connected to a business in the town of Dervock, owned DUP councillor Sharon McKillop, has allegedly been hacked. The incident resulted in a “deplorable” comment being posted regarding the recent flooding in Newry. The business in question is the Blackwater Bar.

Contrary to the comment posted on the account, McKillop claims that her business account was compromised an unknown individual who made the offensive statement. Steps have now been taken to prevent any future unauthorized access.

Addressing the matter, the Blackwater Bar commented on Wednesday, emphasizing their complete dissociation from the controversial statement. The establishment expressed solidarity with all those affected flooding in Northern Ireland, including residents and business owners who are currently grappling with the aftermath of the devastating event.

The flooding in Newry has had a severe impact on local businesses. Images of a funeral home and a clothing store submerged in water went viral, highlighting the extent of the damage. Authorities have been forced to deploy 12,000 sandbags in affected areas as the region copes with the aftermath.

Despite the subsequent denial councillor McKillop and the Blackwater Bar, the initial comment drew significant attention and garnered widespread criticism.

