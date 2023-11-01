New Perspective: Bar Owner Takes Action After Hacked Social Media Account Incites Controversy

A recent incident involving a comment made on social media has sparked controversy in Dervock, Co Antrim. Alderman Sharon McKillop, owner of the Blackwater Bar, found herself in an unexpected position when a comment celebrating the damage caused Storm Ciarán was posted under a news article. However, McKillop insists that her social media account was hacked and that she had no knowledge of the comment.

The comment, made an account with the name ‘Blackwater Bar,’ stated, “Good enough for Newry and everyone in it.” The insensitive remark caused outrage and prompted swift action from McKillop. Upon discovering the comment, she immediately made efforts to rectify the situation, including deleting the comment from the post.

In an interview with Belfast Live, McKillop expressed her shock and disbelief at the incident, stating, “That wasn’t me and that’s not us at all.” She firmly believes that the account was hacked and acknowledges the need to change passwords promptly to prevent further unauthorized access. McKillop wants to emphasize that the comment made does not reflect her personal views or that of the bar.

The incident serves as a reminder of the vulnerability individuals and businesses face in the digital age. Hacking attempts and online impersonation can lead to reputational damage and unintended consequences. In response to this incident, McKillop and her husband have taken steps to strengthen their online security and protect their brand’s image.

It is crucial to remember that social media can be a powerful tool, but it also requires responsibility and vigilance. Businesses should remain proactive in maintaining the integrity of their online presence, taking necessary precautions to prevent unauthorized access.

