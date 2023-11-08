New Leadership Roles at Dunlop Motorcycle Tires Signal Growth and Expansion

Dunlop Motorcycle Tires, the largest supplier of motorcycle tires in the U.S.A, has announced the appointment of new leaders within the company. These strategic changes are set to drive growth and expansion for the brand, ensuring its continued success in the highly competitive motorcycle industry.

Firstly, Wes Samperio, a passionate motorcycle enthusiast, has been welcomed as a valuable addition to the team. As a prominent figure in the industry, Wes brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise that will undoubtedly contribute to the company’s product planning process.

In a significant development, Chad Geer has been promoted to the role of Director of Product Marketing and Motorcycle Motorsports. With sixteen years of experience at Dunlop Motorcycle Tires, Chad has demonstrated an exceptional understanding of the business and its stakeholders. He will now be responsible for overseeing the product roadmap and implementing effective processes to support it. Chad will also lead the product marketing and branding efforts, working closely with the marketing team to ensure alignment of messaging. Furthermore, he will oversee the motorsport racing activities, including sponsorship programs across various racing series.

Rick Zimmerman has also been promoted to Director of Original Equipment for Sumitomo Rubber North America (SRNA), a newly created role that encompasses both the four-wheel and two-wheel businesses. This expansion of responsibilities underscores Zimmerman’s exceptional performance in managing the two-wheel OE business. He will now be heading the four-wheel OE side and overseeing the company’s Detroit office.

These appointments are a testament to the significant contributions made these individuals to the company. Their new roles reflect Dunlop Motorcycle Tires’ commitment to recognizing and nurturing talent within its ranks, paving the way for future leadership opportunities within SRNA.

As Dunlop Motorcycle Tires continues to innovate and expand its reach, these strategic leadership changes will undoubtedly steer the company towards continued success in the motorcycle industry.

