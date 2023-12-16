Rajkumar Hirani’s Upcoming Film Faces Fake Invite Controversy

Reports have emerged regarding a fake promotional invite circulating on social media for Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming film Dunki. Red Chillies Entertainment, the production house owned Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, has taken swift action to address the issue. In a tweet, Red Chillies Entertainment clarified that the invite claiming to be for a promotional event at GT Mall in Jaipur on December 23, 2023, is completely untrue. The tweet emphasized that neither the production house nor the cast or anyone affiliated with the film is supporting this event, urging everyone to refrain from participating in it. The production house further assured fans that any official events would be shared through an official announcement.

Dunki, set to hit theaters on December 21, has garnered significant attention due to the star power it possesses. Alongside Shah Rukh Khan, the film will feature a talented ensemble cast including Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani. Fans have been eagerly anticipating the release after Shah Rukh Khan’s successful films, ‘Jawan’ and ‘Pathaan,’ earlier this year. In fact, tickets for the film are already being sold in large numbers in the US, indicating the high expectations from this project.

Shah Rukh Khan Embarks on Spiritual Journey Ahead of Dunki Release

In other news, Shah Rukh Khan has been making headlines for his spiritual journey leading up to the release of Dunki. The superstar recently visited the famous Vaishno Devi Temple in Jammu and sought blessings. Continuing his pilgrimage, Khan paid a visit to the Shirdi Sai Baba Temple in Maharashtra, as captured in a viral video. The video showcases Khan’s daughter, Suhana, elegantly dressed in a pastel-colored salwar suit, eagerly waiting for her father to step out of the car. Khan himself sported a white T-shirt paired with a black jacket and cap, exuding his signature style.

The video further shows Khan shaking hands with the shrine authorities amidst the enthusiastic gathering of fans. Khan’s commitment to his spiritual beliefs and seeking blessings ahead of Dunki’s release only adds to the excitement surrounding the film. Fans eagerly await the film’s release to witness the collective talent of Rajkumar Hirani, Shah Rukh Khan, and the rest of the cast in what promises to be a blockbuster.