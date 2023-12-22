Title: Mixed Reactions for Shah Rukh Khan’s Latest Film “Dunki”

Summary:

The recently released film “Dunki” starring Shah Rukh Khan has garnered mixed reactions from audiences on Twitter. While some viewers are expecting it to be a blockbuster, others have expressed disappointment. Critics’ reviews are still awaited, but social media has been buzzing with opinions about the film after its first day first show. Additionally, actor Vicky Kaushal has received praise for his performance in the movie.

Film trade expert Sumit Kadel, who posted a tweet, described the first half of the film as “brilliant.” He also expressed that if the second half lives up to the same standard, then the movie will be unstoppable at the box office. Another Twitter user, Rohit Jaiswal, compared the comedy in “Dunki” to the levels of popular films like “Munna Bhai” and “3 Idiots” and predicted it to be a blockbuster.

Film critic Komal Nahta referred to “Dunki” as a “blockbuster” in his review, emphasizing the presence of emotional moments and humor throughout the film. Nahta also praised Shah Rukh Khan for delivering one of his best performances and commended the supporting cast, specifically highlighting Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu.

Vicky Kaushal, who has a special role in “Dunki,” has earned significant praise from many viewers. Some consider him to be the highlight of the film, with his performance standing out amidst the other actors. Twitter users have expressed their belief that Kaushal deserves recognition and awards for both his lead role in “Sam Bahadur” and his supporting role in “Dunki.”

However, not all viewers were impressed “Dunki.” One Twitter user mentioned that the humor fell flat, the script was dull, and the chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu was lacking. Another reviewer criticized the execution of the movie, describing it as lackluster overall. Furthermore, there were mixed opinions about Taapsee Pannu’s portrayal of the character Manu, with some feeling that she struggled to capture the emotional aspects of the role.

“Dunki,” co-written Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, tells the heartwarming story of four friends aiming to settle down in London for a better life. However, they must undertake a challenging and life-changing journey to achieve their dreams. As fans eagerly await the critics’ reviews, the diverse reactions on social media continue to generate discussion about the film’s success.