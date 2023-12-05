Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki Trailer Sparks Speculation Among Fans

The highly anticipated trailer for Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film, Dunki, was released the makers on December 5. The trailer gives viewers a glimpse into the world created renowned filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. Starring Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, the film has already generated a lot of excitement among fans, who have taken to social media to share their theories.

The trailer begins with Shah Rukh’s character, Hardy, boarding a train and entering a picturesque village in Punjab. Here, he encounters a group of determined friends – Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli – who all share the same dream of traveling to London for better opportunities and a better life.

After the trailer was unveiled, fans immediately began speculating about the fate of Vicky Kaushal’s character, Sukhi. They believe that Sukhi may meet a tragic end. In the trailer, Hardy mentions that Sukhi spent most of his time learning English in the hopes of going to England. However, Sukhi’s application is rejected, leading to an emotional outburst and a funeral scene in which Sukhi is noticeably absent. Fans are now wondering if Sukhi died suicide.

As the trailer progresses, it unfolds the layers of friendship and love among the characters, taking the audience on a journey along the “Dunki route” – the path these friends take to reach their destination. Towards the end, Shah Rukh’s character is shown in an older avatar, hinting at the passage of time within the narrative.

Dunki, produced Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan, promises to deliver a delightful blend of humor and heartfelt moments. With a script written Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, the film is set to release worldwide on December 21, 2023. Fans eagerly await the movie’s arrival, hoping to unravel the mysteries and emotions embedded within Dunki’s compelling story.