Shah Rukh Khan to Close 2023 with Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki

Shah Rukh Khan, who recently delivered two blockbuster films, Pathaan and Jawan, is set to end 2023 with a bang. He will be starring in Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial venture, Dunki. The news has created a buzz on social media after a fan page shared the poster, revealing the main plot of the movie – “A soldier’s journey to keep a promise.”

The poster quickly went viral, and fans couldn’t contain their excitement. The comment section was filled with messages expressing anticipation for the film. One fan said, “apni kursi ke peti bandh lo… mausam phir se bigadne wala hai” (Hold onto your seats… the storm is coming again). Another fan commented, “Another 1000CR loading…. #Dunki on the way.” It looks like fans are expecting nothing less than a blockbuster from this collaboration.

Dunki is helmed renowned director Rajkumar Hirani and features a star-studded cast, including Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza, and Boman Irani, among others. The screenplay is penned Abhijat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon. The movie is produced Red Chillies Entertainment and Jio Studios.

Shah Rukh Khan is currently riding high on the success of his latest release, Jawan, directed Atlee. The film has been a significant hit not only for the actor but also for the Indian film industry as a whole. Additionally, the movie features Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and others in pivotal roles. The film is produced Gauri Khan.

More details, including the official poster and release date of Dunki, are yet to be announced. But it’s safe to say that fans are eagerly awaiting this collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani, hoping for another blockbuster hit.

Sources:

– [Source 1]

– [Source 2]

– [Source 3]