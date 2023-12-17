Shah Rukh Khan’s Film “Dunki” Lagging Behind Prabhas’ “Salaar” in Advance Bookings

In the latest development, it has been reported that Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film “Dunki” is facing stiff competition from Prabhas’ highly anticipated movie “Salaar.” While “Dunki” has managed to earn ₹1.24 crore in advance bookings so far, it falls short of the ₹1.05 crore earned “Salaar.”

Directed Rajkumar Hirani, “Dunki” features an ensemble cast including Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. The film has sold a total of 33,770 tickets for 2,836 shows in Hindi language. However, the real test lies in the upcoming days as it clashes with the release of “Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire.”

Trade analyst Sumit Kadel predicts that if the current momentum continues, “Dunki” could potentially challenge the top films of 2023 in terms of final advance bookings. The next three days will provide a clearer picture of the film’s prospects.

On the other hand, “Salaar” has already achieved impressive numbers with over 51,280 tickets sold for 867 shows, resulting in a total business of ₹1.05 crore. The film, directed Prashanth Neel and starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, has seen strong bookings across different languages.

Both films are scheduled to release during the holiday season, offering audiences the choice between two big-ticket movies helmed renowned filmmakers and featuring popular stars. Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is a part of “Salaar,” expressed his excitement for the clash, emphasizing the unique experience of having two major films releasing simultaneously.

As fans eagerly await the release of “Dunki” on December 21 and “Salaar” on December 22, the box office battle between these two mega-projects is expected to set new benchmarks and create a buzz in the world of Indian cinema.