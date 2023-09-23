Three Signs to Avoid on Your LinkedIn Profile

In today’s job market, having a LinkedIn profile is essential, regardless of your industry. According to preliminary statistics, there are 8 hires made on LinkedIn every minute, which amounts to 480 hires per hour and 11,520 hires every day. If you haven’t created your own LinkedIn profile yet, don’t wait any longer. Global recruiters are using this platform to search for and connect with candidates before making hiring decisions.

Having a profile is important, but it’s also crucial to ensure that it is filled with complete and professional information. Here are three signs to avoid on your profile to make a good impression on recruiters:

1. Multiple overlapping job titles

Having too many job titles can create inconsistency in your work experience. Recruiters will notice the lack of clarity in your primary focus and may view it as unrealistic. A long list of bullet points about your responsibilities and achievements in a short period of time can be another red flag.

If you have had multiple jobs, such as freelancing or part-time positions, find a way to explain it. You can mention it in your introduction saying something like, “a versatile freelancer currently working on four exciting projects.”

2. Emotional or negative posts

Aside from professional information and work experience, LinkedIn profiles also include an activity section where people can view your recent posts and comments. It’s important to remember that even seemingly small interactions reflect your views and should not be reflected in your professional profile, where potential employers can see it.

Avoid posting overly emotional or negative content. Recruiters may want to avoid a candidate who shows signs of anger or frustration if an interview doesn’t go well.

3. Outdated work experience

Lastly, an outdated profile that hasn’t been updated in years is another warning sign. If a hiring manager sees a LinkedIn profile that hasn’t been updated in three years, they may question your professional development.

Recruiters want to see that you are continuously improving your skills and gaining more knowledge in your field. When you receive an award, earn a new certification, or take on new responsibilities at work, make sure to update your LinkedIn profile to showcase these accomplishments, even if you are not actively looking for a new job.

Not keeping your profile regularly updated not only counts against you but also causes you to miss out on potential opportunities. LinkedIn provides recruiters with a wealth of information without them having to ask for it. The more examples of your real-world work experience you provide, the more evidence you have to showcase yourself as a strong candidate for a job, even if you aren’t actively seeking one.

When recruiters use LinkedIn to search for potential candidates, they need as much information as possible to make informed evaluations. If that information is not found on your profile, even if you have relevant experience in reality, they will move on to another profile.

Source: CNBC

