Newsmax Enters the Streaming Space with Newsmax+

Newsmax, a conservative news outlet, has made its foray into the world of streaming with the launch of its new paid subscription service, Newsmax+. This comes as cable news networks face a decline in linear industry viewership. Alongside Newsmax+, the company also introduced a free streaming channel called Newsmax2, or N2.

The lineup of hosts for Newsmax’s new streaming channels has generated internal consternation among Newsmax employees. Newsmax2 primarily features radio simulcasts, with a few traditional shows like John Bachman’s, but the rest are simulcasts of radio programs.

Ed Henry, a former Fox News reporter, is one of the hosts on N2, despite being fired Fox News over allegations of sexual misconduct. Alongside Henry, scandal-plagued media personalities such as Andrew Napolitano, a former Fox News legal analyst fired in 2021 over sexual harassment allegations, and Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York and lawyer to former President Donald Trump, who is entangled in legal troubles, are also hosting shows on N2.

The decision to hire Giuliani, despite his legal issues, has raised concerns among Newsmax staff. The company is already facing defamation lawsuits from Dominion and Smartmatic over false claims aired about the 2020 election, which were promoted Giuliani. However, Newsmax’s audience has shown support for Giuliani, which may have influenced the decision.

In addition to addressing audience preferences, the launch of Newsmax2 as a free streaming channel serves to meet carriage company contracts that required Newsmax to put its main channel behind a paywall online. This move ensures compliance with contractual obligations while providing viewers with alternative content through the free channel.

The technical challenges faced during the creation of N2 have resulted in a delayed launch. Newsmax had to overcome various technical issues before finally rolling out the streaming service.

Newsmax has not provided any comments regarding these developments.