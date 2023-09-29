Actor Michael Gambon Remembered and Mourned Celebrities and Fans

The acting community and fans alike are mourning the loss of beloved actor Michael Gambon, known for his role as Dumbledore in the “Harry Potter” film series. Gambon passed away at the age of 82, leaving behind a legacy of extraordinary performances.

Fellow actors took to social media to express their condolences and share their memories of Gambon. Michael Imperioli, known for his role in “The Sopranos,” shared an Instagram post in which he fondly recalled a night spent with Gambon and Brian Cox, who starred in “Succession.” Imperioli described Gambon as a beloved actor who always shined in his work. He listed movies like “The Singing Detective” and “The Cook, The Thief, His Wife and Her Lover” as personal favorites from Gambon’s extensive filmography.

The Instagram post gained attention on Twitter, where users discussed Imperioli’s tribute. One user jokingly brought up Gambon’s role as Dumbledore, which Imperioli responded to saying he had never seen the “Harry Potter” movies. This exchange sparked a range of responses, with fans sharing their own favorite Gambon performances.

Fans spoke highly of Gambon’s contributions to the industry and praised him for being a good person. They also shared memorable moments from his films, such as a scene with Daniel Craig in “Layer Cake” and a touching moment from “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.”

The loss of Michael Gambon is deeply felt the entertainment community and his fans. His remarkable talent and warmth will be greatly missed. May he rest in peace.

Sources:

– The Sopranos star Michael Imperioli’s Instagram post

– Twitter user @pugmane’s reposted screenshot

– Various user comments on social media platforms

Note: This article is a fictional representation based on the given main points and does not reflect real events or real people.