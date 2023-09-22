Dumb Money Ending Explained: Reddit vs. Wall Street

Dumb Money, directed Craig Gillespie, is a new movie that tells the story of the infamous GameStop saga in 2021. The film portrays the battle between Wall Street and the Reddit community, offering a modern-day David and Goliath tale for the internet era. But what happens at the end of the film, and who ultimately comes out on top?

The movie follows the journey of Keith Gill, also known as Roaring Kitty, who kickstarts the GameStop revolution investing his life savings in the stock and sharing his story online. As his posts gain traction, more and more people join the movement, and the stock price skyrockets. However, the billionaires of Wall Street are not prepared to let this happen without a fight, and both sides find their worlds turned upside down.

In the final scenes of Dumb Money, Gill delivers an inspiring testimony to Congress during one of the GameStop hearings. He argues that he did not manipulate the market and cause the stock prices to surge. As a result of his testimony and others, the Reddit GameStop investors are declared the winners of this battle.

After the hearings, title cards are shown, revealing the aftermath of the events. Gill, who stated that he is neither a cat nor a hedge funder, is let off without any charges. His initial investment of $53,000 in GameStop shares has skyrocketed to $34 million.

Meanwhile, the hedge fund villain of the saga, Gabe Plotkin, the founder of Melvin Capital, is shown undergoing a harsh fate. His hedge fund, which had taken a massive short position on GameStop and lost billions when the stock price surged, ultimately collapses in May 2022, resulting in a loss of $6.8 billion.

Despite their bailout from other hedge funds, Point72 and Citadel, Plotkin’s downfall stands as a stark contrast to the continued success and wealth of these billion-dollar hedge fund founders.

However, not all the good guys of the story have a happy ending. The founders of the commission-free trading platform Robinhood, Vlad Tenev and Baiju Bhatt, experience a reversal of fortune. Although their platform gained popularity among retail investors, including those trading GameStop shares, their relationship with Citadel leads to accusations of succumbing to pressure and halting the trading of GameStop and other memestocks. Their IPO becomes the worst of its kind, and Tenev and Bhatt lose their billionaire statuses.

Amidst the ups and downs, the fictional characters representing everyday people who invested in GameStop to take down Wall Street hold onto their stock and end up cashing in for significant amounts of money. The film emphasizes their resilience and determination in the face of adversity.

Dumb Money tells the story of how a group of “dumb money” investors on Reddit managed to outsmart hedge fund titans, bringing Wall Street to its knees. The film highlights the power of collective action and the determination of individuals to challenge the status quo. Ultimately, it serves as a reminder of the impact that everyday people can have in shaping the financial landscape of our world.

Sources:

– Movie: Dumb Money, directed Craig Gillespie

– Original Article: “Dumb Money ending explained: Who won Reddit v Wall Street?” (Dexerto)