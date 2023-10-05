Dulwich Hamlet Football Club Seeks Volunteers for Media Team

Dulwich Hamlet Football Club is actively searching for volunteers to assist their media team for the remainder of the 2023/24 season. The club recently released a statement urging individuals to get involved in various media-related roles, enhancing the coverage of their Men’s and Women’s teams.

The roles available include video editors, commentators, videographers, photographers, and individuals who can provide coverage of games on match days. The club aims to expand the coverage of both teams and reach a wider audience through various media channels.

Volunteers have the opportunity to cover games on the club’s social media channels, film matches from the side of the pitch, and contribute to the production of match highlights. This presents an exciting opportunity for passionate individuals who have an interest in sports media and want to contribute to the growth of the club.

For those interested in participating, the club advises reaching out to Kian via email at [email protected]. By volunteering, individuals have the chance to be a part of the media team and play a vital role in the club’s media operations.

Dulwich Hamlet Football Club’s initiative reflects their commitment to enhancing their media presence and engaging with fans and supporters. By involving volunteers, the club can tap into the skills and passion of individuals who are dedicated to supporting the team both on and off the pitch.

The opportunity to work with Dulwich Hamlet Football Club’s media team not only provides valuable experience but also contributes to the overall success of the club’s media coverage. It is a chance for individuals to showcase their skills, gain insights into the workings of a football club’s media operations, and make a meaningful contribution to the club’s journey.

Sources:

– Dulwich Hamlet FC statement.