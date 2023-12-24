John Schneider Faces Backlash for Controversial Social Media Post

Actor John Schneider is facing backlash after making a controversial social media post calling for the execution of President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. The post, which has since been deleted, drew ridicule and questions about whether Schneider should face criminal charges.

Schneider, known for his role as Bo Duke on the TV series Dukes of Hazzard and his recent appearance on the Masked Singer, made the post in the early hours of Thursday. In the now-deleted comment, Schneider wrote to Biden, accusing him of treason and stating that both Biden and his son should be publicly hung.

The comment was in response to a post from Biden discussing the threats posed former President Donald Trump. Schneider’s reply received thousands of replies before it was taken down. Some commenters criticized Schneider for his language and lack of evidence, while others saw his comments as a serious threat.

Following the controversy, anonymous sources close to the matter revealed that the Secret Service has opened a preliminary investigation into Schneider. Threatening bodily harm to the president is a federal offense that can carry fines and imprisonment.

In a statement to Deadline, Schneider denied advocating for Biden’s execution and claimed that he was expressing concerns about corruption in Washington. He insisted that there was no threat implied in his statement.

This incident comes at a time when conservatives and friendly media outlets are pushing for a formal impeachment inquiry into President Biden. Republicans have been investigating the business dealings of Biden and his son, hoping to find misconduct that could lead to impeachment.

Schneider’s controversial social media post has sparked a heated debate about the limits of free speech and the responsibility of public figures. As the aftermath of this incident unfolds, it remains to be seen what consequences, if any, Schneider will face for his remarks.