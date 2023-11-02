New Article: Duke Blue Devils Set to Clash with Wake Forest Demon Deacons in ACC Showdown

The Duke Blue Devils (5-3) are gearing up to face off against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-4) in a highly-anticipated ACC battle at Wallace Wade Stadium. This exciting matchup will take place on Thursday, November 2, 2023, with kickoff set for 7:30 PM ET.

Duke fans and college football enthusiasts won’t want to miss this thrilling game, and luckily, it will be broadcasted live on ESPN. For those unable to watch on TV, Fubo offers a free live stream online, so you can catch every moment of the action.

Both teams are coming off tough losses in their previous games. The Blue Devils suffered a 23-0 defeat against the Louisville Cardinals, while the Demon Deacons also fell short against the same opponent.

In terms of statistics, Duke’s defense has proven to be a formidable force, ranking 23rd-best in the nation allowing only 320.5 yards per game. However, their offense has struggled, sitting at 97th place with an average of 349.9 yards per game. The passing game has been a particular challenge for the Blue Devils, ranking among the bottom 25 teams in the FBS.

On the other side, Wake Forest’s defense has struggled with pass defense, allowing an average of 256.3 passing yards per game. Offensively, the Demon Deacons have had their own difficulties, ranking 104th in the nation with 199.5 passing yards per contest.

Both teams will be relying on key players to make an impact on the field. Duke’s Riley Leonard leads the team in passing yards, while Jordan Waters has been a key contributor in the rushing game. For Wake Forest, Mitch Griffis leads in passing yards, and Demond Claiborne has been their primary rusher.

As the Duke Blue Devils and Wake Forest Demon Deacons prepare to face off, the outcome of this ACC showdown will have significant implications for both teams. Get ready for an intense battle on the gridiron!