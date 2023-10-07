Duke Basketball Social Media Team Takes Fans on a Historical Adventure

The Duke Basketball Social Media team has come a long way since its inception. Originally created to counteract the negative portrayal of Duke Basketball in traditional media, it has now evolved into a platform that tells unique stories and engages with fans in a fun and entertaining way.

One example of their creativity is a series of images that depict historical moments with a twist. Instead of showcasing typical basketball-related scenes, the team has imagined the Blue Devils in unexpected settings.

The series begins with Mahatma Gandhi teaching the young Blue Devils about love and non-violence. It then takes a leap back in time to show them crossing the Delaware with George Washington and his patriotic crew. Next, the Blue Devils interact with Sir Isaac Newton, ride saddled dinosaurs, and even participate in the construction of the pyramids at Giza. In a particularly daring image, they can be seen on the moon without spacesuits.

The adventure continues with stops in Pisa and ancient Rome, where the Blue Devils demonstrate their basketball skills to the Romans. The series concludes with a scene of them discussing the virtues of man-to-man defense with Aristotle.

This playful and imaginative approach the Duke Basketball Social Media team showcases their ability to entertain and engage with fans on a deeper level. It demonstrates their willingness to step outside the bounds of traditional sports media and create content that is both educational and enjoyable.

Through their social media efforts, Duke Basketball has strengthened their connection with fans and broadened their reach. They have truly embraced the power of social media as a platform to tell unique stories and showcase the personality of the team.

Sources:

– None

Definitions:

– Duke Basketball Social Media team: A group responsible for managing and creating content for Duke University’s basketball team on social media platforms.

– Blue Devils: The nickname for Duke University’s athletic teams.