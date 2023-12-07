Duke Energy Florida Announces 2024 Rate Reduction to Benefit Customers

Duke Energy Florida, a leading provider of energy solutions, has recently gained unanimous approval from the Florida Public Service Commission for its proposal to lower customer rates 2024. This move aims to provide significant relief to both residential and commercial customers, enhancing affordability and promoting energy conservation.

Beginning in January 2024, residential customers can expect a noticeable decrease in their energy bills. For the typical household consuming 1,000 kWh per month, the reduction will be approximately $11.29. This represents a substantial savings of about 6 percent compared to the previous year’s bill.

Commercial and industrial customers will also witness a decline in their energy costs, with projected bill reductions ranging from 5.6 to 7.2 percent. The actual impact will depend on various factors unique to each customer’s usage.

This rate reduction is made feasible a combination of factors, namely storm recovery expenses, lower fuel costs, and reduced capacity costs for the upcoming year. By assiduously managing these overheads, Duke Energy Florida aims to alleviate financial burdens for its customers.

Melissa Seixas, the President of Duke Energy Florida, stated, “By consolidating costs associated with Hurricane Idalia, previous storm balances, and ongoing efforts to decrease fuel costs, we can offer much-needed relief to our valued customers.” Seixas further emphasized the company’s unwavering commitment to delivering reliable and environmentally sustainable energy solutions while prioritizing affordable rates for consumers.

To further assist customers in managing their energy consumption and reducing expenses, Duke Energy Florida encourages the utilization of its vast array of flexible billing and energy-saving programs. These initiatives include complimentary home assessments, budget billing options, and usage alerts, enabling customers to optimize their energy usage and save money.

To discover more about these programs and take advantage of the available benefits, customers are encouraged to visit duke-energy.com/SeasonalBills or contact the Customer Care number provided on their energy bills.

In summary, Duke Energy Florida’s forthcoming rate reduction demonstrates the company’s dedication to enhancing customer satisfaction, affordability, and sustainability. By implementing comprehensive cost-management strategies and fostering energy conservation initiatives, Duke Energy Florida continues to prioritize its customers’ well-being while delivering high-quality energy solutions.