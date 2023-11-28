Duke Basketball Prospect Dylan Harper Sparks Social Media Speculation

Dylan Harper, one of the top basketball prospects in the Class of 2024, is causing quite a stir on social media. The 17-year-old from New Jersey has recently made some interesting moves on his Instagram profile, which have sparked speculation about his college recruitment.

Harper, who is being courted several top programs including Duke, Rutgers, Indiana, Kansas, and Auburn, made waves when he deleted a series of pictures from his official visit to Rutgers. In their place, he pinned photos from his visits to Duke and Indiana to the top of his profile. This sudden change has left fans and analysts wondering about his true intentions.

Some have theorized that Harper’s decision to remove the Rutgers pictures was merely a strategic move to avoid having multiple posts featuring the Scarlet Knights on his feed. Others believe that it may indicate that he is no longer considering Rutgers and is focusing on Duke and Indiana instead. Notably, there are no posts featuring Kansas or Auburn on his Instagram, which could suggest that these programs are no longer in the running.

It is worth noting that Harper has previously hinted at a potential commitment but has stated that he will wait until after his high school season to make a final decision. His brother, Ron Harper Jr., previously played for Rutgers and enjoyed a successful career there, adding another layer of intrigue to Dylan’s recruitment process.

While it remains to be seen what Harper’s recent social media activity truly means, one thing is for certain – he has effectively generated buzz and sparked conversations about his future plans. As the recruiting landscape continues to evolve, social media has become a crucial tool for prospects to showcase their journeys and engage with fans.

FAQ:

Q: Which schools are actively recruiting Dylan Harper?

A: Dylan Harper is being actively recruited Duke, Rutgers, Indiana, Kansas, and Auburn.

Q: Why did Dylan Harper delete his Rutgers visit pictures?

A: The exact reason for Dylan Harper’s decision to delete his Rutgers visit pictures is unclear. Some speculate that it was a strategic move to avoid multiple posts featuring the Scarlet Knights on his Instagram feed.

Q: Is Dylan Harper no longer considering Rutgers?

A: Some believe that Dylan Harper’s Instagram activity suggests he may no longer be considering Rutgers and is focusing on Duke and Indiana instead.

Q: When will Dylan Harper make his college decision?

A: Dylan Harper has indicated that he will wait until after his high school season to make a final decision on his college commitment.