Harry and Meghan Advocate for Safer Social Media Use at Mental Health Festival

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made an appearance at a mental health awareness festival organized non-profit Project Healthy Minds in New York City. The event marked their first visit to the city since a “catastrophic car chase” they experienced in May. Speaking on a panel alongside US surgeon general Vivek Murthy, the couple emphasized the importance of social media firms adopting better content moderation policies and addressing the addictive aspects of their apps, which can negatively impact young users.

Their call for action came after hearing from parents who have tragically lost children to mental health issues related to social media use. In their remarks, Prince Harry urged tech executives to refrain from sending harmful content to children, using the analogy that they should consider if the content is something they would want their own children to see. Meghan, on the other hand, discussed their ongoing efforts to contribute behind the scenes to making social media a safer and more positive space. She acknowledged the significance of social media in creating a sense of community, but also highlighted how it has devolved and the responsibility to amplify the voices of affected families.

The couple’s focus on mental health aligns with the World Mental Health Day, which the festival aimed to raise awareness for. In the UK, Princess Diana also delivered a speech to young people in Birmingham on the same day. Later, Harry and Meghan visited the Marcy Lab School in Brooklyn, known as an alternative to college for those pursuing a career in tech. During their visit, Harry advocated for open communication and encouraged students to support one another, while Meghan shared her wish for their children to be present but reassured everyone that they are doing well.

Sources: